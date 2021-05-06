FIFTY SHADES OF GRAY DIVORCE
Why More Older Couples Are Getting Divorced These Days
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com
The LedeJohn Duffy, a psychologist who works with couples, says divorce is less taboo now than it was for previous generations. And with people living longer than ever before, many of his clients leaving a relationship in their fifties and sixties believe they can still start a new chapter of their lives or reinvent themselves.
Key Details
- The divorce rate for Americans 50 years old and older has doubled since 1990.
- According to Duffy, men and women tend to want a divorce for different reasons. Most men divorce in their fifties and sixties because they believe they can seek fulfillment in a different relationship.
- Women, on the other hand, usually seek divorces because they want to change their lives and embrace new opportunities.