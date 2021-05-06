Picks Video Long Reads Tech
FIFTY SHADES OF GRAY DIVORCE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates find themselves among an increasing number of older couples divorcing after a decades-long marriage. Here's a look at the growing trend of "gray divorce" in the US.

The Lede

John Duffy, a psychologist who works with couples, says divorce is less taboo now than it was for previous generations. And with people living longer than ever before, many of his clients leaving a relationship in their fifties and sixties believe they can still start a new chapter of their lives or reinvent themselves.

Key Details

  • The divorce rate for Americans 50 years old and older has doubled since 1990.
  • According to Duffy, men and women tend to want a divorce for different reasons. Most men divorce in their fifties and sixties because they believe they can seek fulfillment in a different relationship.
  • Women, on the other hand, usually seek divorces because they want to change their lives and embrace new opportunities.