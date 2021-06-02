WHERE'S SAM?
Why Isn't Jennette McCurdy Reprising Her Role As Sam On The 'iCarly' Reboot?
Submitted by James Crugnale via hitc.com
The LedeMcCurdy revealed on Anna Faris's podcast that she had given up acting.
Key Details
- McCurdy, who played the surly teenager Sam Puckett from 2007 to 2012, said she had never wanted to act in the first place, but that her work as an actor had been "the main financial support for [her] family."
- McCurdy said that her mother's "ideas for her life" died along with her mother in 2013.
- She also said she was ashamed of her previous work, calling it "embarrassing." "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles I played."