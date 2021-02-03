815 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why Is The Internet Trying To 'Cancel' Chris Pratt?
The LedeOn Wednesday morning, the hashtag #ripchrispratt started trending after fake tweets of Pratt being sexist and racist circulated on Twitter. While the tweets themselves are mostly fake — with the exception of Pratt cracking a joke about a Bank of America pen being made in China in 2012 — the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor has not received a lot of love from the internet lately.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
What Four New Documentaries Reveal About Being A Teen Today
Cute Little Girl Waiting For A Bus Dances Her Heart Out To A Street Musician Playing ZZ Top's 'La Grange'
Someone Found A Clever Way To Cobble Together Archival Footage To Create A Twisted 'Seinfeld' Revival