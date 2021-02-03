679
FOR CHRIS'S SAKE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
2020 may be over, but the internet is intent on dragging its beef with Chris Pratt into the new year.

The Lede

On Wednesday morning, the hashtag #ripchrispratt started trending after fake tweets of Pratt being sexist and racist circulated on Twitter. While the tweets themselves are mostly fake — with the exception of Pratt cracking a joke about a Bank of America pen being made in China in 2012 — the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor has not received a lot of love from the internet lately.

Key Details

  • Last year, a Twitter user asked out of all the famous actors named Chris, which one of them should go. The answer was overwhelmingly Pratt.
  • Pratt's fall from grace seemed to begin with his divorce from actress Anna Faris and actor Elliot Page calling him out for being a member of the Zoe Church. Page described the church as being "infamously anti lgbt."
  • The actor attracted further ire when internet users noticed Pratt followed several conservative accounts on Twitter, including Ben Shapiro.

