TICKET TO NOWHERE

Submitted by Adwait
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.

The Lede

Filmmakers have criticized that the streaming plans from WarnerMedia were made without consulting the creative teams behind the movies.

Key Details

  • Movies that have been affected by this decision include Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Matrix 4."
  • HBO and Warner Bros. both belong to WarnerMedia, and Villeneuve has pointed out the simultaneous release plan was likely a desperate bid to boost the presence of HBO Max, which currently lags behind other streaming platforms.
  • "They didn’t speak to the filmmakers, they didn't speak to the theater chains," director Christopher Nolan says.

