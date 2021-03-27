17
NUGGET HISTORY

Submitted by Adwait
Before McDonald's pioneered McNuggets for fast food consumption, a Cornell University researcher developed bite-size breaded chicken sticks that could be easily fried and frozen.

The Lede

World War II turned chicken into the main source of protein for many Americans after the military's demand for beef led to a shortage in the States. The high demand for poultry incentivized businesses to find cheaper and faster ways to produce chicken, and the military soon wanted a piece of the pie too. But post-war demand for poultry dropped, and in 1963 Cornell University scientist Robert C. Baker invented the chicken nugget as a faster, easier way to make use of the ample supply of chicken.

Key Details

  • Baker mixed boneless chicken together with ground, often ignored skinless parts and covered them in breading for easy frying and freezing.
  • In 1983, McDonald's introduced Chicken McNuggets across America following a failed attempt by Rene Arend, a former chef for Queen Elizabeth II, to create a new chicken menu item.
  • McDonald's worked with two corporations — Keystone Foods and Gorton's — to help automate and scale the production process to meet the growing demand.

