Who Invented Chicken Nuggets?
The LedeWorld War II turned chicken into the main source of protein for many Americans after the military's demand for beef led to a shortage in the States. The high demand for poultry incentivized businesses to find cheaper and faster ways to produce chicken, and the military soon wanted a piece of the pie too. But post-war demand for poultry dropped, and in 1963 Cornell University scientist Robert C. Baker invented the chicken nugget as a faster, easier way to make use of the ample supply of chicken.
