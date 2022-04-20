Is The New Netflix Documentary 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Alison Klayman's latest documentary, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch" chronicles how the apparel company Abercombie & Fitch garnered such a fervent following among — and how it was effectively based on on exploitation and exclusionary polices. Does this a film add a new perspective to the story, or is it simply a rehash of what we've known for so long? Here's what the reviews say.

There's Nothing New In The Doc

Anyone who grew up in the glory days of Lit and LFO probably doesn't need Alison Klayman’s ampersand-drunk Netflix documentary, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch," to know that the "all-American" retail giant had a similar effect on millennials around the world. Likewise, anyone who's been awake for the last decade probably doesn't need to be reminded that Abercrombie’' discriminatory way of doing business was antithetical to everything that people demand from lifestyle brands today (it was also wantonly illegal in its practice of hiring people based on race and attractiveness, which were often mutually exclusive traits in the eyes of former CEO and full-time Gary Busey lookalike, Mike Jeffries).

[IndieWire]

The Film Could've Been Packaged Better

Klayman moves quickly from chronicling the brand's popularity to observing its downfall. As she and her team dig into the brand as an employer, they uncover cracks in the pristine façade. Interviews with former employees capture the brand’s allure for its target demographic (18- to 22-year-olds) and those younger, hinting at how it shaped conceptions of being American. But it can be hard to keep track of all the voices and their various narratives, which touch on different and equally heavy parts of the brand's failures, from hiring practices to workplace culture. Tighter edits and a more cohesive structure would have helped.

[THR]

Here Are Some Reactions Watchers Shared On Twitter

am dying at this guy in the abercrombie&fitch netflix documentary explaining the concept of a shopping mall pic.twitter.com/B3mCLiCFml — bela (@elon_degeneres) April 19, 2022

starting the abercrombie and fitch doc but i think it will be boring cuz it’s another one of those “oh a thing i thought was racist in high school was racist? yeah.” things — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) April 20, 2022

my main question about the Abercrombie doc is how many times it forces you to listen to LFO’s “Summer Girls” — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 20, 2022

Millennials watching the Abercrombie & Fitch ‘White Hot’ doc: pic.twitter.com/dJ8hTjflff — Granthimself (@grant_himself) April 20, 2022

The Abercrombie & Fitch documentary on Netflix as a TLDR:

- the early 00s as a whole were racist, discriminatory, and body shaming

- a general shitty time to not be a skinny white blonde hot human being

- marketing strategy is everything

- A&F’s demise is hella satisfying — all you can eat sushi (@Raspberryberyay) April 19, 2022

Watching the Abercrombie & Fitch documentary on Netflix and I’m super triggered that was my first job… took these pics as evidence back in the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/jl2u8BdY4u — kristos (@kriiistos_) April 19, 2022

TL;DR

And while the movie provides encouraging evidence of how much societal sensibilities have changed, it is fundamentally dressing up well-worn material.

[New York Times]

At its best, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch" offers a potent mix of nostalgia and schadenfreude.

[RogerEbert.com]

Watch the trailer below: