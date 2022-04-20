Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

A FORGOTTEN ERA

Is The New Netflix Documentary 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

386 reads | submitted by Adwait

Is The New Netflix Documentary 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
Back in the '90s and early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch was a retail company with a strong, clear and explicit brand image. A new documentary traces how it lost the plot after a series of troubling events.

Director Alison Klayman's latest documentary, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch" chronicles how the apparel company Abercombie & Fitch garnered such a fervent following among — and how it was effectively based on on exploitation and exclusionary polices. Does this a film add a new perspective to the story, or is it simply a rehash of what we've known for so long? Here's what the reviews say.


There's Nothing New In The Doc

Anyone who grew up in the glory days of Lit and LFO probably doesn't need Alison Klayman’s ampersand-drunk Netflix documentary, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch," to know that the "all-American" retail giant had a similar effect on millennials around the world. Likewise, anyone who's been awake for the last decade probably doesn't need to be reminded that Abercrombie’' discriminatory way of doing business was antithetical to everything that people demand from lifestyle brands today (it was also wantonly illegal in its practice of hiring people based on race and attractiveness, which were often mutually exclusive traits in the eyes of former CEO and full-time Gary Busey lookalike, Mike Jeffries).

[IndieWire]


The Film Could've Been Packaged Better

Klayman moves quickly from chronicling the brand's popularity to observing its downfall. As she and her team dig into the brand as an employer, they uncover cracks in the pristine façade. Interviews with former employees capture the brand’s allure for its target demographic (18- to 22-year-olds) and those younger, hinting at how it shaped conceptions of being American. But it can be hard to keep track of all the voices and their various narratives, which touch on different and equally heavy parts of the brand's failures, from hiring practices to workplace culture. Tighter edits and a more cohesive structure would have helped.

[THR]


Here Are Some Reactions Watchers Shared On Twitter






TL;DR

And while the movie provides encouraging evidence of how much societal sensibilities have changed, it is fundamentally dressing up well-worn material.

[New York Times]

At its best, "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch" offers a potent mix of nostalgia and schadenfreude.

[RogerEbert.com]


Watch the trailer below:

Comments

  1. Annie Johnson digg 32 minutes ago

    Yeah I watched it last night and thought - yup that's how I remember it. Not much new learned. And it doesn't really address the total pivot they've made recently which is actually impressive.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.