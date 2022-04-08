Trending
Everything You Need To Know About Ezra Miller's Controversial Behavior
Incidents over the past few weeks appear to threaten Ezra Miller's rising career, according to a recent Rolling Stone report.

Ezra Miller's recent performances in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies and appearances in films like "Perks of Being a Wallflower" have put them on the brink of stardom in Hollywood. However, Miller's recent behavior while working on "The Flash" and living in Hawaii might end up costing them their career.

  • Rolling Stone's Tatiana Siegel reported that the actor had a meltdown while filming "The Flash," an upcoming film in the DC movie franchise.
  • The Hawaii police said Miller was the subject of 10 different complaints in March, including being unruly at a bar during karaoke and threatening a couple that the actor was staying with in a hostel.
  • Decisions regarding Miller's roles in future franchise films has been discussed, with some fans saying the actor should be replaced by Grant Gustin in "The Flash."

