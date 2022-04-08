LOOKS BAD
Everything You Need To Know About Ezra Miller's Controversial Behavior
The Lede
Ezra Miller's recent performances in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies and appearances in films like "Perks of Being a Wallflower" have put them on the brink of stardom in Hollywood. However, Miller's recent behavior while working on "The Flash" and living in Hawaii might end up costing them their career.
Key Details
- Rolling Stone's Tatiana Siegel reported that the actor had a meltdown while filming "The Flash," an upcoming film in the DC movie franchise.
- The Hawaii police said Miller was the subject of 10 different complaints in March, including being unruly at a bar during karaoke and threatening a couple that the actor was staying with in a hostel.
- Decisions regarding Miller's roles in future franchise films has been discussed, with some fans saying the actor should be replaced by Grant Gustin in "The Flash."
Comments