540 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
What Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant On 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Really Means
The LedeWhile health and safety are paramount during these times, especially on a movie set where human contact is frequent, Cruise's outburst also sheds light on the power imbalance of the movie industry.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Stephanie Izard Apologizes After Culturally Appropriating A Korean Dish On Instagram
'You're My Present This Year': An Oral History Of The Folgers Incest Ad (2019)
Sia Again Defends Casting Maddie Ziegler In An Autistic Role