46
+ digg
CRUISE CONTROL

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The incident on location for "Mission: Impossible 7" is indicative of how film sets have become pressure cookers during the pandemic.

The Lede

While health and safety are paramount during these times, especially on a movie set where human contact is frequent, Cruise's outburst also sheds light on the power imbalance of the movie industry.

Key Details

  • Earlier this week, audio leaked of Cruise yelling at crew members for breaking social distancing protocols. In the clip, Cruise shouts, "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers."
  • Making movies is an even pricier affair these days, with safety guidelines adding an extra million or so dollars to production costs.
  • Cruise's rant is troubling because crew members are often at the mercy of stars and producers and frequently are victims of workplace abuse.

Other articles and videos you might like