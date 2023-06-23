What To Watch This Weekend: 'Asteroid City,' 'I'm A Virgo' And More

The summer movie season is still firing on all cylinders, baseball is reaching the All-Star break soon, TV hasn't been slowed down by the writer's strike yet, and there are still too many things leftover to choose from! Let Digg help you out. We've collected some non-Marvel recommendations for you if you're facing boredom this weekend. Or if you're a big ol' nerd like we are you're already invested in "Secret Invasion."







Wes Anderson is one of our favorite writer/directors working today, and any time he arrives with a new movie, it's both a miracle and a real treat. "Asteroid City" might have his most stacked cast yet and that's saying something considering his filmography.

Wes Anderson returns with one of his most dazzling, rich and playfully self-reflexive films to date, brought to eye-popping life by an all-timer ensemble.

[Little White Lies]

Truly delightful. Wes Anderson leans into his trademark eccentricities for a trip to the desert that won’t win any converts but will keep the Anderson faithful content.

[Empire]

The director's layered latest is his best film in years.

[Vanity Fair]







Boots Riley makes extremely politically-minded art that is zany, prescient, powerful, funny and unexpected. His new show is binge-able right now and is about a 13-foot-tall man. We're so looking forward to it.

Boots Riley's surreal satire about a teenage giant and an authoritarian superhero is a larger-than-life achievement.

[New York Times]

We aren't horsing around when we tell you that this latest work from the rapper-turned-filmmaker is really shaping up to be something special.

[Collider]

"Virgo" is precisely what viewers complain they can’t find on television -- something novel, something offbeat, something surprising.

[Wall Street Journal]







Bert's claim to fame came from telling the (true) story about his fabled nickname, "The Machine," and how he got it during a trip to Russia. Now, that story has gotten its own movie adaptation, and it might be a fun ride for the sheer wildness and jokes (and Mark Hamill).

You may wonder, if Kreischer is such a popular stand-up comedian, why he hasn't done more television and movie acting. Well.

[New York Times]

... the picture begins to adopt a generic action-movie sensibility that grows more and more tiresome as time progresses...

[Reel Film]

Honestly, the only thing less convincing than Kreischer as some kind of Everyman comedy icon, or as an ersatz action hero, is the idea that he'd have something to teach Russian mobsters about drinking vodka.

[LA Weekly]







One of the most important films to ever be made, it combines two rival studios and their IP coming together, in a movie about (and starring) live action and animation coming together. But it's also a '40s noir about LA. Please watch this if you haven't, it's perfect.