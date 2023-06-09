What To Watch This Weekend: 'Transformers,' 'It's Always Sunny,' And More

The summer movie season is upon us, baseball is flourishing, we're in a golden age of TV and yet somehow the overwhelming amount of choice can be confusing. So let Digg help you out. We've collected some juicy recommendations for you if you're dealing with boredom this weekend, especially if you're staying indoors because of the horrible air quality outside.







Movies and TV

Free on YouTube: 'Dumb and Dumber'

If you've never seen this absolutely brain dead yet brilliant comedy, then prepare yourself for two tour de force performances. Jim Carrey is in his mid-90s peak form being zany and the traditionally dramatic Jeff Daniels who carries himself admirably and is also good at being quite stupid. This is hilarious and they never should have made a sequel or prequel.







In Theaters: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

In our review round-up, "Rise of the Beasts" has been cited as "creating a successful sequel and quite an entertaining viewing experience." In a nutshell, this is a loose adaptation of the '90s "Beast Wars" cartoon, where robot animals and robot cars fight Unicron, a robot who eats planets. And Anthony Ramos is there to act shocked; sounds like a fun time to us. We loved that cartoon back in the day.

TL;DR

A sometimes funny, sometimes touching, sometimes incoherent CGI fight fest structured around a story of family, found and otherwise, and starring a diverse cast.

A less bombastic, more relatable sequel shows that there's still life in the machine.

"Rise of the Beasts" is the best "Transformers" movie yet. It has all the popcorn-flavored action, good laughs and the best needle drops.

[Fresh Fiction]







Streaming: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

The gang is back for a 16th season, and this might be the only long-running TV comedy to still remain funny nearly two decades on. Even "The Simpsons" can't say that.

TL;DR

In the 16th season, the gang is as self-centered and wonderfully insane as ever.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" remains one of the funniest, strangest and most unpredictable shows, even after eighteen years, and it's this type of longevity and brilliance that will make it go down as one of the all-time great sitcoms.

[Collider]







Video On Demand: 'Blackberry'

Critics have been raving about this biopic dramedy for months, and now you can finally rent or buy "Blackberry." A Canadian spin on the rise and fall of the infamous phone, this lampoons capitalism with Glenn Howerton (who you saw above, he's Dennis on "It's Always Sunny").

TL;DR

The film, at least, feels fresh, making geek history more entertaining than it has any right to be.

An often restrained and understated drama, "BlackBerry" avoids the period piece kitsch that most movies about the recent past fetishize, instead relying on the timelessness of a conflict where incongruent wills can sometimes create fleeting greatness.

Here, one's success always means another's failure, and therein lies the deeply depressing issue at the heart of capitalism.

Sports

NBA Finals Game Four: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Game four is tonight (6/9) at 8:30pm ET, in Miami, and this is a must-win game for the Heat. If they go into a 3-1 hole, this series will more or less wrap up on Monday (6/12) in Denver. But if Miami can figure out how to slow down Denver's superstar Nikola Jokic, then we have a series on our hands.

Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals



33.3 points

14 rebounds

9.3 assists



61.5 2PT%

44.4 3PT%

85.7 FT%



First player in Finals history with a 30/20/10 game tonight.



Jokic: “I don’t care. It’s just a stat.”

NHL Stanley Cup Final Game Four: Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Game four is tomorrow (6/10) at 8pm ET, and Florida has finally won their first Stanley Cup final game after its last night overtime victory in game three. It does look like Las Vegas will win it all thought. Tough luck Florida.