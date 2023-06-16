What To Watch This Weekend: 'The Flash,' F1, The US Open And More

The summer movie season is upon us, baseball is flourishing, we're in a golden age of TV and yet somehow the overwhelming amount of choice can be confusing. So let Digg help you out. We've collected some juicy recommendations for you if you're dealing with boredom this weekend — especially since it's a three day weekend for many Americans. Happy Juneteenth!







Movies and TV

Free on YouTube: 'Big'

Tom Hanks is a kid, and he dances on the big piano keyboard in FAO Schwartz. The rest of the movie is also quite wonderful but if you just want to watch that great scene over and over as a pick-me-up from the work week, it's on YouTube!







The last remnants of the old Snyderverse DCEU continuity dies this weekend, as The Flash goes back in time to prevent his mother from dying and creates an entirely new universe of things that happened. Michael Keaton is back as Batman, Superman is now a girl, General Zod isn't dead and things are going to be very weird from here on out for all of the DC characters.

TL;DR

Maybe nerd culture was a mistake.

[The Film Verdict]

A morally specious movie that's mostly about reflogging the cultural canon of an entertainment conglomerate.

[The Times UK]

The superhero fan service is strong with this one (perhaps too strong at times) but it never fully overshadows Barry Allen's genuinely tragic and heartfelt story of grief.

[IGN]

"The Flash" is, by far, the best movie to come out of this modern, post-Nolan Warners/DC collaboration.

[Rolling Stone]







Don't feel like paying to go outside? Stay indoors and watch Chris Hemsworth blow stuff up for two straight hours with "Extraction 2." If you want to marathon both movies, to catch up on all the story, both are on Netflix right now.

TL;DR

Less an original movie than an assemblage of ideas pulled from other movies.

[Chicago Tribune]

Feeling inessential and disposable, a cog in a machine rather than something unique, "Extraction 2" is a snapshot of a sequel in this moment, bigger, expanded and even less necessary.

[LA Times]

Burdened by its bluster, "Extraction 2" is merely a loud, blithering mess masquerading as fulfilling escapism.

[New York Times]

As per sequel rules, everything has to be bigger. But bigger doesn't always equal better, as "Extraction 2" proves.

[Boston Globe]







If you're extremely sad that "Succession" is over, you're in luck because HBO can make you laugh with this outrageous family comedy that has a little bit of "Succession" in its DNA. Also, anything with John Goodman is worth watching, he's a national treasure. Catch up on the first two seasons before the third one drops this weekend.







Sports