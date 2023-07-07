What To Watch This Weekend: 'Joy Ride,' 'Biosphere' And More

We're coming off a long holiday weekend, and a big release in the form of a new Indiana Jones film. So while this weekend's offerings might seem slight in comparison, it's really the calm before the storm that is July's slate. We're getting "Mission Impossible 7," "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" back-to-back-to-back, plus all the TV shows you can handle. So try and catch up on some stuff before your schedule becomes overwhelmed by new releases.







Four friends go on a drug-filled trip to China in this ridiculous, explosive comedy that's the directorial debut of "Crazy Rich Asians" writer Adele Lim. "Joy Ride" releases today (6/7), and stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

TL;DR

"Joy Ride" certainly represents a win for representation, but it never forgets that it's a comedy first.

[Slant]

Friends journey across China in this perfectly balanced comedy.

[Chicago Reader]

Not only is "Joy Ride" consistently hilarious, rocking one successful comedic beat after the next, but it's also brimming with heart courtesy of its thoughtful script and effortlessly lovable leads.

[Perri Nemiroff]







Mark Duplass's latest collaboration with writer-director Mel Eslyn is "Biosphere," a indie dramedy about two childhood friends who are the last people on earth. Except one is a scientist and the other used to be the President of the United States. And then suddenly their food supply runs dry, and chaos ensues.

TL;DR

"Biosphere" isn't a crisply edited movie, but it's a periodically involving tale of partnership, held together by outstanding performances from Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown.

[Blu-Ray]

"Biosphere" doesn't quite stick the landing — it tries to end on an open question, but it's just a little too vague — but the journey there is well worth watching.

[The Verge]

Alas, there's not enough story here to warrant a feature-length film, and the ending feels like a copout.

[Chicago Sun-Times]







So this has been going for a bit now, and it's really good. Marvel's news eries "Secret Invasion" is totally worth catching up on, as it's already one of the best MCU shows available on Disney Plus. Just three episodes into the six episode run, and there have already been a lot of crazy reveals and sudden shocking deaths. The espionage genre has a new title contender.

TL;DR

As one of the MCU's most mature projects to date, "Secret Invasion" is a riveting, tense drama that gifts its actors with weighty material and encourages its audience to look beyond the sheen of superheroism.

[Empire]

A third of the way through the series, though, "Secret Invasion" is less "Cold War" and more Generally Tepid Kerfuffle.

[Hollywood Reporter]

It's still got some distance to go before one can call it a great series, but it shows potential.

[Collider]







What might end up being the biggest film of the summer in terms of box office, this is easily the best MCU film of the last several years, and the swan song for James Gunn working with Marvel characters. We also got some new songs to add to the playlist, as well as the first F-word ever uttered by a Marvel character. Well, since Wesley Snipes in "Blade" but that was a different studio and continuity.

TL;DR

The film exists largely to be replaced by the next shiny thing in the MCU conveyor belt.

[Slant]

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is a satisfying (but safe) ending to a decade-long franchise.

[Insider]

This is James Gunn's swan song before heading to the rival, DC Studios. And, it's a good one — the most pleasant a Marvel movie has been in a long, long time.

[The Daily Beast]

James Gunn closes out his Marvel run with a big, weird, messy, and genuinely emotional love letter to his wacky band of unlikely heroes.

[IndieWire]

The interstellar superheroes get together for one last adventure that falls far short of what these MCU MVPs deserve.

[Rolling Stone]







Ferris Bueller's adventure in downtown Chicago has been talked about to death, seen a million times, been registered into the archives of Congress for its historical significance and there is nothing we can say that hasn't already been said. If you have never seen this film before, stop what you're doing and just watch it below; its embedded and we could watch this movie on repeat nine times in a row. Nine times.