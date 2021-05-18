A GHOST STORY
What To Do If You Don't Hear Back From A Job Interview
The LedeWhen writing a follow-up email to a hiring manager or recruiter who's given you the cold shoulder, consider applying these three tips from veteran career coach J.T. O'Donnell.
Key Details
- Don't be passive-aggressive or rude. Instead, follow up by congratulating the recruiter on selecting their candidate. Don't let your bitterness get in the way of building these relationships.
- Seek advice on how to stay on the recruiter's radar for future opportunities. Tell them you'd like to be considered if and when new positions open up.
- Include a positive personal anecdote from your conversation. Making that specific connection will take you a long way.