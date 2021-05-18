Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Getting ghosted after a laborious job interview process can be crushing. Here's how to follow up.

When writing a follow-up email to a hiring manager or recruiter who's given you the cold shoulder, consider applying these three tips from veteran career coach J.T. O'Donnell.

  • Don't be passive-aggressive or rude. Instead, follow up by congratulating the recruiter on selecting their candidate. Don't let your bitterness get in the way of building these relationships.
  • Seek advice on how to stay on the recruiter's radar for future opportunities. Tell them you'd like to be considered if and when new positions open up.
  • Include a positive personal anecdote from your conversation. Making that specific connection will take you a long way.