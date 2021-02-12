882 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
What It Was Like To Film The Shark Sequences for 'Jaws'
Other articles and videos you might like
The Future Of Hollywood Belongs To Lakeith Stanfield
Here's The Claudia Conway Audition From 'American Idol' That Everyone's Talking About
Ashley Judd Recalls 'Catastrophic' Accident In Congo: 'I Nearly Lost My Leg'