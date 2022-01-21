Trending
What Happens When You Stick A Trumpet In A Plate Of Jell-O And Try To Play It

It sounds nasty but surprisingly doesn't sound or look that bad tbh.
@sammyhaigmusic Playing Trumpet Into Jell-O?? #funny #trumpet #jazztok ♬ original sound - Sammy Haig

George Orwell is best known for penning the dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four" — regarded as one of the greatest classics of all time — but writing novels was only one small facet of his life and career.