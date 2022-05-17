history honored
What Elvis Presley's Daughter Thinks Of Baz Luhrmann's Biopic About Her Dad
"Elvis," Baz Luhrmann's biopic about the singer who rose to incredible heights of fame in the 50s and 60s, traces his young life and career and his relationships with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) and wife Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley spoke out about the film on Twitter.
- "I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now," Presley wrote. "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart & soul beautifully."
- Presley also said, "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."
- "Elvis" will make its debut at Cannes later this month, and will release in theaters in the US on June 24.
