Is HBO's New Corrupt Crime Drama 'We Own This City' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Based on reporter Justin Fenton's book "We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption," HBO's fictionalized version has gotten developmental help from David Simon (creator of HBO's "The Wire") and promises to tell the pulsating tale of a corrupt gun task force within the Baltimore Police Department.

Does this series fill the gap left behind by "The Wire" as a spiritual successor, or could the show based on real-life corrupt cops starring Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku and Jamie Hector dig deeper into fact? Here's what the reviews say.

The "Wire" Comparisons Are Inevitable

"We Own This City" is a stand-alone crime drama and is in no way a sequel, spiritual or otherwise, to "The Wire." Even if you've never seen a single episode of David Simon’s seminal series, even if you’re only vaguely familiar with the true-life Baltimore police scandals depicted in this show, director Reinaldo Marcus Green, the writing team that includes Simon and fellow executive producer George Pelecanos (“The Deuce”) and the remarkably talented ensemble cast have done a brilliant job of telling this epic and sprawling and yet intimate and intense story, which is based on the book “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption” by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton.

[Chicago Sun Times]

Is The Adaptation Bland Or Does It Do Justice To The Story?

Densely built yet clearly executed, the show reads like a piece of long-form journalism played out on screen. It often feels recitative, like a documentary recreation or a direct reading of a primary source. As a result, it may be Simon’s most emotionally distant work to date. While shows like "The Deuce" and "Treme" possessed a certain distinct timbre, and "The Wire" built up a city with a strong beating heart, "We Own This City" feels more dutiful than artful.

[Film School Rejects]

That being said: when things go off, they do so spectacularly. "We Own This City" is led by the emotion of the situation, rather than the straight facts as the book is, but manages it in such a way that doesn’t overdramatize its very real roots — something rare in a world of procedurals stuffed into every possible timeslot most major networks can manage. It balances the sterile cleanliness of interrogation rooms with the griminess of the crimes being committed, a morbid jumble of citations, arrests, and subpoenas that culminates in scenes that'll make your stomach drop out from under you.

[Collider]

Jon Bernthal Puts In A Solid Performance

In a career of strong performances, this is very close to the best work Jon Bernthal has ever done, even though he's bringing to life a cop whose ability to compartmentalize everything from his personal life (cooing over his newborn baby with his wife one second, getting a lap-dance from a stripper the next) to the right and wrong way to be a cop (using racial profiling to shake down innocent people while also planting drugs and money to raise his arrest records, and also stealing some money on the side whenever he can). Wayne Jenkins' inability to see how his own actions are so odious is startling — though we see his arrest very early on in the series, most of the scenes Bernthal gets are from before the cop is in handcuffs. But Bernthal's ability to bring this crooked cop to life is staggering in the best way.

[Slashfilm]

The Series Is Bigger Than Just 'Dirty Cops'

But this isn't (solely) a show about dirty cops. As its sprawling ensemble — it includes Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dagmara Domińczyk, and McKinley Belcher III among others—suggests, We Own This City asks us to think broadly about police reform. This is a dissection of a system, of a structure, of an institution. So while we do follow investigators who end up blowing open the criminality at the heart of the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, we also follow a murder-unit officer trying to do better by his city, and, perhaps most tellingly, we get to see Wunmi Mosaku’s Nicole Steele grit her teeth and get to work in the city’s Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

[AV Club]

TL;DR

David Simon returns to a familiar beat for HBO, updating if not improving on an old critique.

[New York Times]

It’s a show that benefits from its proximity to "The Wire" and also suffers from it, because you can be a darned solid show and still not be "The Wire." "We Own This City"? Darned solid, flaws and all.

[THR]

