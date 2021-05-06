'THAT'S A LOT OF GRAND SLAMS'
We Now Officially Know Who Jan's Baby's Father Is On 'The Office'
Submitted by Molly Bradley via mentalfloss.com
The LedeWhen Michael Scott found out that his ex Jan was pregnant in the Season 4 finale of "The Office," fans had countless theories as to who the father could be after Jan said it wasn't Michael. According to Angela Kinsey, there was originally an exchange of dialogue between Jan and Michael that revealed the father's identity. It got cut, but the truth couldn't stay hidden forever: it's Andy Roddick.
Key Details
- Jan explains she used a sperm bank to get pregnant, which led some fans to connect this to Kevin's Season 5 revelation that he had donated to that same sperm bank. Other viewers suspected Jan's assistant Hunter.
- On "Office Ladies," Kinsey recalled the cut dialogue that revealed the father's identity: Jan apparently paid a high sum for tennis player Andy Roddick's sperm.
- Fischer notes that Roddick was both a fan of the show and a friend of Rainn Wilson's (Dwight), which would explain the cameo.