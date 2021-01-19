700 members
Warner Bros. Sets 'Wonka' Prequel For 2023 Release
The LedeWarner Bros. has tapped "Paddington" director Paul King to direct a prequel to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Key Details
The Source
Your Body, Your Self, Your Surgeon, His Instagram
What Happens When Four Strangers Called Paul O'Sullivan Form A Band
How 'Promising Young Woman' And Its Big Twist Unravel The 'Nice Guy' Trope