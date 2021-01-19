56
+ digg
PURE IMAGINATION

Submitted by James Crugnale
"Wonka" centers on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

The Lede

Warner Bros. has tapped "Paddington" director Paul King to direct a prequel to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Key Details

  • "Wonka" has been in development for several years.
  • The original "Willy Wonka," starring Gene Wilder, was released in 1971, and Tim Burton directed a remake in 2005.
  • Warner Bros. intends the production to reach theaters by 2023.

Other articles and videos you might like