Five Funny And Underappreciated Books To Read This Summer, Ranked

These five books are hard to put down. And while the topics of extremism, death, colonialism and apocalypse aren't what I'd call "light," they provide a whole lot of material for unexpected twists and turns.

If you have some favorite underrated humor books that didn't make the list, feel free to drop them in the comment section below. Otherwise, let's start reading like our next personal pan pizza depends on it.

'And Another Thing...' by Eoin Colfer (2009)

How, exactly, does one write a follow-up to some of the funniest books in the English language? Eoin Colfer had an absolutely dreadful task of finishing Douglas Adams's "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series after the latter's untimely passing. In the face of impossible odds, he came through and delivered a surprisingly solid conclusion.

If you want to say that it's not quite as sharp as Adams's original work, that's fine, but it's an incredibly high bar to clear. We could have easily been saddled with an awful sequel by a lesser writer, so let's count ourselves lucky.

'Them: Adventures with Extremists' by Jon Ronson (2001)

Terrorism and hate groups aren't funny and Jon Ronson doesn't treat them as such in his book, but his dry wit absolutely comes through as he explores how these people tick. When faced with beliefs this absurd, it's no wonder that his real-world responses and inner thoughts are not exactly what you'd expect.

Long before Alex Jones became a household name, Ronson followed him along in a ridiculous investigation into a conspiracy theory. If you want some insight into how long Jones has been on his bullsh—t, you need to read "Them."

'Spook: Science Tackles the Afterlife' by Mary Roach (2005)

Mary Roach's work mashes together humor and popular science into something that no other writer can quite match. Each of her books tackle a single high-level topic, and this one focuses in on what people have tried to prove happens when we die.

Not to blow any minds here, but there are no firm conclusions here other than the obvious biological explanation. But if you're interested in chuckling your way through postmortem consciousness, give this one a read.

'The Wordy Shipmates' by Sarah Vowell (2008)

What comes to mind when you think about Puritans? Buckles on hats? A hatred of sex? Turkey dinner? Banish those simplistic ideas, and get to know the larger-than-life personalities at play in colonial New England.

Vowell provides such an entertaining depiction of the lives of Anne Hutchinson, Roger Williams and John Winthrop that it's easy to forget that they're real humans that had a massive impact on the lives of millions of people.

'That is All' by John Hodgman (2011)

This third and final entry into Hodgman's series of fake fact books goes fully off the deep end in a delightful way. The transition from the flat affect dweeb of early John Hodgman to the "Deranged Millionaire" character is complete, and the apocalyptic tone plays even better now than it did in the lead-up to the 2012 end times shenanigans.

And if you want an extra treat, invest in the audiobook version to get some delightful bits from the likes of Dick Cavett and Rachel Maddow.

