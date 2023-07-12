Five Underappreciated Fantasy Novels To Read This Summer

We all know that "A Song of Ice and Fire" and "Mistborn" are good — they dominate in most discussions of fantasy novels. So to mix things up a bit, let's digg a little deeper to find some underappreciated fantastical reads as we vibe poolside.

There are infinitely many books to choose from, and this list only has five slots, so feel free to shout out other underdog fantasy books in the comment section below. Now, let us venture forth for merriment and forbidden knowledge.

This book is set in modern America, and features a 16-year-old protagonist — about as far from the stereotypical fantasy setting as possible. As such, many folks skip it because they lump all "young adult" writing together, and that's to their detriment. Also, you can make a pretty good argument that it's not exceptionally kid-friendly:

While not suitable for younger readers (lots of swearing, random torture and violence, and mature themes), I loved its take on the darker side of faerie. — Julie Kagawa

You know what else gets ignored by genre snobs? Tie-in books. Just because a book is part of a larger media property doesn't make it trash, and the "Dragon Age" novels show that expertly. And if you're already in love with the setting, it can give you a lot to chew on:

A winding quest of a tale that culminates in events with serious implications for the "Dragon Age" world at large, I loved "The Masked Empire" more than any other "DA" novel so far, and that's in large part down to Weekes' writing style. — Jen Hoskins

How much fantasy have you read that's just medieval Europe with dragons slapped on top? A lot, right? That's fine, there are some excellent examples of that, but fantasy can be so much more. The setting of this book is inspired by Western Africa, and the myths and traditions that it's leaning on feel a whole lot fresher because of it:

Forna did such a solid job of creating a world where Black Girls are seen as strong, fearless, as leaders and women who can hold their own. — BookOfCinz

Stranger in a strange land is a common trope in genre fiction, but this book really turns it on its head in some clever ways. Not only are humans made to seem a bit unfamiliar, but we're treated to some delightful interpersonal stories that don't get enough ink in general:

H.E. Edgmon has written exactly the kind of fantasy romance that I've always craved but never knew I was missing. The characters in "The Witch King" are deeply emotional and deeply human, even if their magic suggests otherwise, and that humanity, that anger, that innate desire and need to evolve is what makes this book so successful in my eyes. — Adri

This fantasy novel also rejects the urge to copy Tolkien, and instead bases its world of intrigue on the stories and history found in the Indian subcontinent. And while there absolutely is substantial character work, the machinations play a much larger role here:

It is worth mentioning that this book does have a lot of politics and intrigue as it is a story about changing the fate of an empire. No one was more surprised than me that I actually found these political aspects very interesting. This is likely because these aspects are introduced in gentle waves together with the world-building. I also found that the politics and high stakes more than made up for the relatively slow pace of the character-driven storyline. — JustJJ

