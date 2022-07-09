hygiene king
Twitter Posts Their Favorite Paulie Walnuts Moments From 'The Sopranos' To Honor Tony Sirico
Tony Sirico and Michael Imperioli’s chemistry was absolutely off the charts I hate this so much. pic.twitter.com/GVsW5E83tV— iz 🧛🏿♂️ (@israelizreal) July 8, 2022
RIP to the legendary Tony Sirico. Paulie Walnuts will never be forgotten.❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlu5vsatYx— sopranos clips (@sopranosclips) July 8, 2022
RIP, Tony Sirico. A walk down “Paulie Walnuts” memory lane… pic.twitter.com/tGpoHe28aT— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 8, 2022
The one and only Paulie Gualtieri. pic.twitter.com/Fktq0285lj— sopranos clips (@sopranosclips) July 8, 2022
Tony Sirico didn’t just have the best lines in the Sopranos, he had the best laugh… pic.twitter.com/ps5Gj6UOSP— SopranoSoccer (@SoccerSoprano) July 9, 2022