Twenty Years Ago, The Biggest Superstars In The WWF Had To Be On 'The Weakest Link' And 'Fear Factor'
966 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Today was a very boring Saturday and for some reason, YouTube's algorithm wanted to remind us all of the time the most famous wrestlers on planet earth were forced to compete on outdated game shows for charity. A post 9/11 world was truly a bizarre time for America, and nothing says that like Kane saying the words "from parts unknown, playing for St. Jude's Children's Hospital".
Let's hope, nay, PRAY, that YouTube does not take these down.
