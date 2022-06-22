TOO-VEH LOO
Tove Lo Made A TikTok Explaining How To Pronounce Her Name Because You've All Been Saying It Wrong
If you've ever said singer Tove Lo's name out loud, chances are you said it completely wrong.
Here's the artist on the correct, Swedish pronunciation of her name:
@tovelo @Duolingo ♬ original sound - Tove Lo
She made this TikTok because last week, someone shared a clip of RuPaul introducing Tove Lo as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," in which RuPaul pronounces it — correctly — as "Too-veh Loo."
THAT’S how you pronounce Tove Lo!?!? pic.twitter.com/SvtnTSwBEC— Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) June 16, 2022
The more you know!