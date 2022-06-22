Tove Lo Made A TikTok Explaining How To Pronounce Her Name Because You've All Been Saying It Wrong

If you've ever said singer Tove Lo's name out loud, chances are you said it completely wrong.

Here's the artist on the correct, Swedish pronunciation of her name:

She made this TikTok because last week, someone shared a clip of RuPaul introducing Tove Lo as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," in which RuPaul pronounces it — correctly — as "Too-veh Loo."

THAT’S how you pronounce Tove Lo!?!? pic.twitter.com/SvtnTSwBEC — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) June 16, 2022

The more you know!