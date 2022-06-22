Popular
TOO-VEH LOO

Tove Lo Made A TikTok Explaining How To Pronounce Her Name Because You've All Been Saying It Wrong

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Swedish singer Tove Lo had to do a pronunciation demo after the internet freaked out about how RuPaul said it.

If you've ever said singer Tove Lo's name out loud, chances are you said it completely wrong.

Here's the artist on the correct, Swedish pronunciation of her name:


She made this TikTok because last week, someone shared a clip of RuPaul introducing Tove Lo as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," in which RuPaul pronounces it — correctly — as "Too-veh Loo."



The more you know!


