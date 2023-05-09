What Do Critics Think Of Tom Hanks's First Novel? Here's What The Reviews Say

If you're a fan of meta-narratives, or getting lost in a confusing mess of fiction inspired by real life, then I have great news for you. Tom Hanks, the Academy Award-winning actor has written a novel called "The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

While it's a purely fictional tale, it has got a ton of real stories inside of it, as well as lots of talk about typewriters. Typewriters, of course, are a major hobby of Hanks, who collects them, and he's written short stories about them. So yeah, it can be a real head-scratcher when you're trying to wrap your mind around all of this without confusing fact and fiction. Here's what critics say about "The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

What it's about

The book spans seven decades, starting in 1947 when a US Marine who served as a flamethrower returns from fighting in World War I. The uncle makes such a strong impression on his five-year-old nephew that he makes him the superhero in a comic strip; eventually, that comic becomes the foundation of a blockbuster movie franchise, set in the present day.

[NPR]

Ostensibly a Hollywood novel about the daunting process of developing, casting and shooting a major motion picture (under COVID-precautionary guidelines), the book and its characters are bathed in so much backstory and idiosyncratic detail that Hanks often adds footnotes at the bottom of the page to squeeze in even more minutia. Sprawling across seven decades, the novel opens in 1947 with World War II veteran Bob Falls visiting his artistic nephew Robby Anderson, encouraging his drawing talents, and then abruptly abandoning him. When Falls resurfaces in the 1970s, Robby (now drawing under the pseudonym TREV-VORR) creates an underground comic book based on his uncle, who used a flamethrower during the war. Decades later, Robby's comic is turned into a big-budget, high-profile superhero movie.

[Library Journal]

"Journalists — the lazy ones anyway — always try to explain how movies are made," complains Bill Johnson, the everyday-guy auteur at the center of Tom Hanks' new novel about Hollywood. They believe, Johnson complains, that filmmaking is some kind of step-by-step procedure "listed like a flight plan for a voyage to the moon and back." Tom Hanks knows a lot about what it's like to make a movie, and even a little about voyages to the moon and back. In his first novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," the star portrays the creation of a single blockbuster not as a systematic, predictable process but as a chaotic series of accidents, happy ones and unhappy ones, steered by the same kinds of steely, homespun pros who brought Apollo 13 back down to earth.

[Slate]

You can definitely tell it's written by Hanks

A note on the type: Hanks has spoken and written extensively before, including in The New York Times, about his obsession with typewriters. A different antique model was featured in each of the 17 stories contained in his last book, a collection called "Uncommon Type." Encountering a vintage Smith-Corona Sterling, Johnson's chosen instrument, on Page 96 of "Masterpiece," I rolled my eyes tolerantly.

[New York Times]

The phrase "write what you know" has always been, at best, a loose construct. At one end of the spectrum you have CS Lewis, a man who pieced together the "Narnia" books from fragments of an upbringing filled with religion and travel and war and ancient epics. On the other, you have Tom Hanks, a World War II–obsessed typewriter collector who caught the coronavirus and makes films for a living, who has just written a novel about a World War II–obsessed typewriter collector who makes films for a living in the age of the coronavirus. Both approaches are equally valid, although one does sound slightly easier.

[Air Mail]

Hanks ably depicts how easily things derail. The male lead's ego wrecks the shooting schedule. A stray social media post complicates security. On-set flirtations threaten a marriage. But the novel reflects the sunny stick-to-it-iveness of many of Hanks' roles, and his central thesis is that every movie's true hero is anybody who reduces friction. "Most of the film business is done by meeting folks," one character says, and Hanks suggests that meeting the right people — and being kind to them — is half the battle of successful moviemaking. Overly romantic? Consider the source. Regardless, it's a well-turned tale of a Hollywood (maybe) success.

[Kirkus]

Is it a bit boring though? One reviewer thinks so

In "Masterpiece," Hanks includes all of that back-story stuff — he's constantly introducing minor characters, only to dive back into their childhoods — and most of it feels extraneous. That, readers, is why skimming was invented.

[Star Tribune]

TL;DR

"The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" is an engaging story about a big crew putting together a blockbuster.

[The Washington Post]

Hanks's familiarity with the filmmaking process and keen eye for detail make his first novel (with comic book panels illustrated by R. Sikoryak) a joy for anyone who loves the art of cinema.

[Bookpage]

Hanks's first novel is a delight that will draw not only the actor's fans, but also movie buffs everywhere.

[Booklist]

There is a promising vein of dramatic irony in that elevator pitch, but along the way Hanks is also determined to give a full account of all the lives devoted to bringing that story to life.

[The Guardian].

