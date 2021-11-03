Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via today.com

Tom Hanks Was Asked To List His Top Three Favorite Tom Hanks Movies. His Answers May Surprise You
Tom Hanks was asked by Bill Simmons to rank his favorite movies on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" — and it turns out "Forrest Gump" isn't one of them.

Hanks ordered his ranking based on the personal experiences he had making the movies. According to Hanks, his personal favorites are "League of Their Own," "Cast Away" and "Cloud Atlas."

  • Hanks said that he enjoyed "League of Their Own" because he got to play baseball all summer, and his family also enjoyed the filming experience of that movie. "My entire family still speaks about it," he said.
  • For "Cast Away," Hanks said the filming of the movie was exciting: "There was nothing but adventures every single day."
  • And for "Cloud Atlas," Hanks said he had a memorable experiencing filming in Germany and that he enjoyed working with a great ensemble of "fantastic people."

