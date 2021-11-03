HANK YOU VERY MUCH
Tom Hanks Was Asked To List His Top Three Favorite Tom Hanks Movies. His Answers May Surprise You
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via today.com
The Lede
Hanks ordered his ranking based on the personal experiences he had making the movies. According to Hanks, his personal favorites are "League of Their Own," "Cast Away" and "Cloud Atlas."
Key Details
- Hanks said that he enjoyed "League of Their Own" because he got to play baseball all summer, and his family also enjoyed the filming experience of that movie. "My entire family still speaks about it," he said.
- For "Cast Away," Hanks said the filming of the movie was exciting: "There was nothing but adventures every single day."
- And for "Cloud Atlas," Hanks said he had a memorable experiencing filming in Germany and that he enjoyed working with a great ensemble of "fantastic people."
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
The States With The Highest Increases In Wages, Visualized
There's been a general trend of salary increase in the US for the past 10 years, but which states have increased the most and which states have increased the least?
Comments