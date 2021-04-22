Picks Video Long Reads Tech
BREWING STORM

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via lifehacker.com

Over time, coffee makers accumulate hard water deposits and coffee oils that can gunk them up and alter the flavor of your morning brew. Here are a few tips for cleaning your machine.

The Lede

Your coffee maker should be cleaned once every three months. Here's how to clean your machine, be it a percolator, a pod-based coffee maker or a French press.

Key Details

  • For percolators, use a mixture of white vinegar and water — not soap — to dissolve the deposits inside.
  • For pod-based coffee makers, use a partly unfolded paperclip to remove any coffee grounds that have accumulated around the needle.
  • And for French presses, use a small brush and baking soda and water to clean out the press.