BREWING STORM
Coffee Maker Cleaning Tips You Need To Know
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via lifehacker.com
The LedeYour coffee maker should be cleaned once every three months. Here's how to clean your machine, be it a percolator, a pod-based coffee maker or a French press.
Key Details
- For percolators, use a mixture of white vinegar and water — not soap — to dissolve the deposits inside.
- For pod-based coffee makers, use a partly unfolded paperclip to remove any coffee grounds that have accumulated around the needle.
- And for French presses, use a small brush and baking soda and water to clean out the press.