These Words That Women Know Better Than Men And Vice Versa Will Make You Question Your Grasp Of The English Language

Remember when you had to learn a bunch of new, complicated-sounding vocabulary words in high school for the SATs — stuff like abysmal, demur, postulate? Most of the words you learned then probably feel commonplace now, but there was that moment in time when these words made you feel like the English language was vast and unknowable.

If you want to revisit that feeling, good news: a table of words from a study has been going around on Twitter that contains a list of words that men are typically more familiar with than women, and another list of words that women typically know better than men.

Jurij Fedorov tweeted out the study from the July 2018 edition of the journal Behavior Research Methods, which analyzed 61,858 English words.

Words men know but women don't and vice versa.



As a man I have to say... are those real words women know? I don't know a single one. I do know quite a few of the male words, but not all.https://t.co/EnYtm4OPm6 pic.twitter.com/ZOhC5Nkper — Jurij (@jurijfedorov) February 6, 2022

Personally, I felt very attacked to scan the list of, uh, "women's words" and find that I knew every single one, and to realize that I only knew a handful of those on the "male" side of the table.

There's something to be said here about how we gender certain language by raising and educating men and women differently, and about the kinds of knowledge that are normalized for different genders, blah blah blah — but that's probably not important or relevant, nor (probably) is the fact that all the words mainly familiar to women have to do with fashion, and the male words are largely scientific terms, words related to war or violence, and one (1) slur.

Anyway, as a proud English major in my undergraduate days, I will not take my own ignorance sitting down. Below, I will offer accurate explanations of the words that women tend to know better, and my best guess at the definitions of the words that men tend to know better. Hope this helps.

Words — For Women!

Peplum: A little skirt attached to the bottom of a shirt for some reason

Tulle: The stuff ballerinas' tutus are made of

Chignon: The way ballerinas stereotypically wear their hair (i.e. a bun)

Bandeau: A fabric band that can serve to hold hair back, as a strapless bra, and probably some other purposes I, a woman, wouldn't know about

Freesia: A flower

Chenille: What a lot of soft throw blankets are made of

Kohl: A dark substance people used to use as makeup in ye olden days

Verbena: A plant whose scent is often found in tea and soaps

Doula: A midwife

Ruche: Fabric pleated or bunched to create a sort of froofy effect

Froofy: A word I just made up

Espadrille: Shoes whose heel is made of braided dried grass for some reason

Damask: A woven fabric whose pattern can today probably only be found on tablecloths

Jacquard: Patterned fabric created by a Jacquard loom (do not ask me what that is)

Whipstitch: It's a sewing thing

Boucle: A kind of "curled" or "looped" yarn that creates a texture I neither will nor can describe

Taffeta: Like silk, but not

Sateen: Like satin, but not

Chambray: A cotton fabric that's usually light-blue in color, though it's unclear why it can't be other colors

Pessary: A device employed to treat pelvic organ prolapse, but also possibly some sort of fabric

Voile: A delicate, semi-transparent fabric — like tulle, but not

Words — For Men!

Howitzer: A kind of musical instrument

Thermistor: A preparation for lobster

Azimuth: Definitely a place

Femtosecond: Time — for women!

Milliamp: One million amps

Aileron: An adjustable flap on the wing of a plane (OK, this one I know)

Servo: A server, in Australia

Degauss: That guy who painted ballerinas a bunch

Boson: A guy with some job on a ship who usually has one or two lines in each of Shakespeare's plays

Checksum: When you're trying to split a bill between a bunch of people after dinner

Piezoelectricity: Electricity, in Italy

Gauss: Like degauss, but not

Katana: A sword for nerds

Shemale: I'm begging men not to use this word

Neodymium: An indie-electro band

Yakuza: "J'accuse!", in Japan

Teraflop: When you're in your flop era for a really long time

Strafe: You can do this in Zelda: Breath of the Wild by holding LZ and going left or right

Parsec: Chopped parsley

Bushido: It's a Samurai thing