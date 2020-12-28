6
STUCK IN THE PAST

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Abortion was more prevalent on film and TV this year, but portrayals contained the same old inaccurate patterns.

The Lede

Salon analyzed 31 TV and 13 movie storylines about abortion to see how they portrayed it. Some of the titles include "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Mrs. America."

Key Details

  • Despite the majority of abortion patients in real life being people of color, 74% of the titles' characters contemplating abortion were white.
  • Only one of the 31 characters who got an abortion was already raising a child, whereas in real life, the majority of people who get abortions are already parenting.
  • Only five of the 31 characters who had or disclosed an abortion on TV in 2020 faced any financial challenges in accessing it.

+ digg
