WHERE IN THE WORLDLE IS CARMEN SANDIEGO?

This Is The Perfect Wordle Iteration For Geography Nerds

Submitted by Adwait

The word-guessing game took the Internet by storm and birthed a bunch of clones. This one might be our favorite yet.

Game and web developer @teuteuf created "Worldle," based on the basic principles of Wordle, but specifically made for map and geography nerds.

A country is outlined and with each guess you realize how far you're actually away from it (in kilometers — sorry Americans!) with a corresponding percentage of how far off (or close) your pick is.


Play it here


