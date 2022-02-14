WHERE IN THE WORLDLE IS CARMEN SANDIEGO?
This Is The Perfect Wordle Iteration For Geography Nerds
Submitted by Adwait
Game and web developer @teuteuf created "Worldle," based on the basic principles of Wordle, but specifically made for map and geography nerds.
A country is outlined and with each guess you realize how far you're actually away from it (in kilometers — sorry Americans!) with a corresponding percentage of how far off (or close) your pick is.
Play it here
Okay, Wordle is fun, but what about WorLdle? 🌍— teuteuf (@teuteuf) January 24, 2022
Everyday, guess a new country! :D
Worldle #3 X/6
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜https://t.co/dP6L8FNbMN
