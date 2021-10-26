A JOB NOW DONE
These Three States Have The Highest Rates Of People Quitting Their Jobs
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cbsnews.com
The Lede
While a record-breaking number of Americans are handing in their resignations in a wave that some have dubbed "The Great Resignation," three states, in particular, lead the US in resignation rates — Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho are the states that have had more than 4% of workers leave their jobs this August.
Key Details
- Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho have the lowest minimum wages in the country, set at the federally mandated rate of $7.25 an hour.
- On the other hand, Washington DC, which has one of the nation's highest minimum wages, had the lowest quit rates in August at 1.7 percent.
- It's still hard to determine whether or not minimum wages are the primary reason why Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho have the highest quit rates. It could also be linked to the type of jobs and industries common in each state.
