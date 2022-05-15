italy got robbed
The Top Five Eurovision 2022 Winners Were Revealed, Here's Every Placing Performance And A Few Of Our Favorites
569 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
As an American operation, Digg does not know nor understand anything about Eurovision. We recently hired our first British employee, but have yet to dig deep into the rich culture and tradition that these countries bring every year to...........dressing up like weirdos and singing. Still don't get it. Anywho, here are our favorites and the five highest ranking songs. Do you agree with number one? Or was the choice "too political" like some people on Twitter say?
Runners-up We Enjoyed Quite A Bit: Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Iceland, and Greece
5th Place: "In Corpore Sano" by Konstrakta, from Serbia
4th Place: "Hold Me Closer" by Cornelia Jakobs, from Sweden
3rd Place: "SloMo" by Chanel, from Spain
2nd Place: "Space Man" by Sam Ruder, from the UK
1st Place: "Stefania" by Kalush, from Ukraine
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments