italy got robbed

The Top Five Eurovision 2022 Winners Were Revealed, Here's Every Placing Performance And A Few Of Our Favorites
While the famous song contest happened back in March, the winners were only revealed today. So let's take a look at every major performance and the top five winners!

As an American operation, Digg does not know nor understand anything about Eurovision. We recently hired our first British employee, but have yet to dig deep into the rich culture and tradition that these countries bring every year to...........dressing up like weirdos and singing. Still don't get it. Anywho, here are our favorites and the five highest ranking songs. Do you agree with number one? Or was the choice "too political" like some people on Twitter say?

Runners-up We Enjoyed Quite A Bit: Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Iceland, and Greece





5th Place: "In Corpore Sano" by Konstrakta, from Serbia

4th Place: "Hold Me Closer" by Cornelia Jakobs, from Sweden

3rd Place: "SloMo" by Chanel, from Spain

2nd Place: "Space Man" by Sam Ruder, from the UK

1st Place: "Stefania" by Kalush, from Ukraine

