The Top 10 Most-Viewed Netflix TV Shows Of All Time
According to Netflix, "Squid Game" is the most-watched TV show of all time on the platform. But what are some of the other titles?

Since Netflix is still fairly secretive about their streaming numbers, here are the top 10 biggest TV show hits on Netflix according to the numbers released by Netflix.

  • "Squid Game" is the most-watched show on Netflix with 142 million hours viewed, edging out the previous record-holder, "Bridgerton," which has 80 million hours viewed.
  • In third place is the French series "Lupin," which has been viewed for 76 million hours.
  • The sci-fi and fantasy genre has performed strong with shows like "The Witcher," "Sweet Tooth" and "Stranger Things" Season 3 all making the list of top 10 most-watched list.

