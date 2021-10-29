THE NAME OF THE SQUID GAME
The Top 10 Most-Viewed Netflix TV Shows Of All Time
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via complex.com
The Lede
Since Netflix is still fairly secretive about their streaming numbers, here are the top 10 biggest TV show hits on Netflix according to the numbers released by Netflix.
Key Details
- "Squid Game" is the most-watched show on Netflix with 142 million hours viewed, edging out the previous record-holder, "Bridgerton," which has 80 million hours viewed.
- In third place is the French series "Lupin," which has been viewed for 76 million hours.
- The sci-fi and fantasy genre has performed strong with shows like "The Witcher," "Sweet Tooth" and "Stranger Things" Season 3 all making the list of top 10 most-watched list.
