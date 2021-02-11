385
BEHIND THE SCENES

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
In this excerpt from "Secret Life of a Hollywood Sex & Love Addict: A Novel," author Brianne Davis dramatizes how she overcame her addiction in a town where sex is a commodity.

... BABY, ONE MORE CHANCE

Submitted by Digg Editors
The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" makes it clear how the tabloid media led to her mental health struggles and ongoing legal conservatorship — and for those who clicked on those invasive paparazzi photos, there's an internal reckoning to be done too.