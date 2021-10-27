Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via visualcapitalist.com

In China, it's Cantonese, whereas in Australia, it's Mandarin.
The Second Most Commonly Spoken Primary Language Around The World, Mapped

Using data from the CIA World Factbook and Wikipedia as of February, 2021, the website MovieHub created a map showing the second most commonly spoken primary language in nearly every country around the world.

  • A primary language is defined as the language we use most frequently to communicate and is usually a language we are born with and use at home.
  • According to MovieHub, English is the most popular language, with 55 countries speaking it as the second-most common primary language.
  • The second most popular language is French, with is shared among 14 countries.

