SPEAK YOUR MIND
The Second Most Commonly Spoken Primary Language Around The World, Mapped
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via visualcapitalist.com
The Lede
Using data from the CIA World Factbook and Wikipedia as of February, 2021, the website MovieHub created a map showing the second most commonly spoken primary language in nearly every country around the world.
Key Details
- A primary language is defined as the language we use most frequently to communicate and is usually a language we are born with and use at home.
- According to MovieHub, English is the most popular language, with 55 countries speaking it as the second-most common primary language.
- The second most popular language is French, with is shared among 14 countries.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
The Highest Paid Occupations In The United States, Mapped
This map shows the highest paid occupation in every state in the country.
Comments