The Sad Story Behind This Viral Photo That Gilbert Gottfried Tweeted
The Lede
Back in January 21, 2022, Gottfried had tweeted an image of himself, Bob Saget and Louie Anderson and wrote, "This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."
Key Details
- Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried was paying tribute to his fellow comedy giants, who passed away within weeks of each other in January 2022; Saget on Jan 9 and Anderson on Jan 21.
- Fans were quick to point out that how Gottfried "may be, uh, toying with fate," wrote HuffPost's Elyse Wanshel.
- Gilbert Gottfried died on April 12, 2022, after battling a longtime illness, his publicist confirmed.
