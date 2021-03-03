109
SURVIVING 'STAR WARS'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
After intense racist and sexist online trolls caused the actress to "close up shop," Tran has emerged stronger and surer of who she is: "I feel like a totally different human."

LESS YELLING

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
When Michaeleen Doucleff met parents from around the world, she encountered millennia-old methods of raising good kids that made American parenting seem bizarre and ineffective.