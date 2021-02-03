26
THE ROAD TO OZ

Submitted by James Crugnale
The TV personality's long history of peddling pseudoscience and misinformation could not be more at odds with the quiz show.

The Lede

The decision to pick Mehmet Oz as one of this season's revolving guest hosts has left fans flabbergasted and indignant.

Key Details

  • Dr. Oz's reputation for hawking pseudoscience — for instance, he recently promoted hydroxychloroquine on Fox News — puts him at odds with the show's mission of honoring facts.
  • A British Medical Journal study found that half of the medical claims made on Dr. Oz's show in 2014 were not rooted in science.
  • It's unclear how Sony Pictures Television is evaluating the guest stints as it seeks a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

