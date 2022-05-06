Is Mike Myers's New Netflix Show 'The Pentaverate' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Mike Myers transforms to play eight roles in Netflix's new show "The Pentaverate," in which one of Myers's characters seeks journalistic redemption and takes on the world's most secretive society.

With support from Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, Keegan-Michael Key and more, does Myers still have what it takes to run the show, almost all by himself, or is Netflix going to lose more subscribers after this? Here's what the reviews say.

Myers Multiple Roles Dilute Him

We know Myers is very capable of playing both funny and dramatic, but in occupying so many characters, all he does in "The Pentaverate" is show that he can do different voices and accents. None of the characters that he plays, with the possible exception of Ken, has anything resembling the most surface of character traits. Even Ken looks more like a parody of an old-style reporter like Dick Oliver, whom Bill Hader did such a great job of parodying on "SNL" in the aughts.

[Decider]

It's Not That Deep, It's Not That Bad

It is a sweet, silly, charmingly harmless thing — and funny, if you like that sort of thing, or if you are scrabbling around for any succour you can find. You could do better; you could do worse. But for between 25 and 28 minutes at a time, it should take you out of yourself and into a world of mustard-robed elders, bum jokes and general daftness. Scrabble and ye shall find.

[The Guardian]

The Limited Series Could Be Emblematic Of Netflix's Bigger Problems

At first glance, it’s kind of interesting that “The Pentaverate” is a limited series. Upon watching it, however, it’s clear that this television show is actually just an overlong movie chopped into six pieces. It’s tempting to say that this series, with its lack of editorial eye and surprisingly expensive production value, is emblematic of what Netflix has become now. But the truth is that “The Pentaverate” is exactly in line with what the streaming giant has been doing for years, as it collects aging comedians like Pokémon, writes giant checks to anyone who might bring in more viewers, and lets them make shows and movies with bafflingly long runtimes. In other words: this show is a feature, not a bug.

[Variety]

Myers isn’t remotely altering or hiding his sense of humor in “The Pentaverate” with several scenes of power players at big tables that recall Dr. Evil in his lair in “Austin Powers” and even a “Shrek” reference. It’s not quite fair to call it a “Mike Myers Greatest Hits,” but it’s undeniably a product of its creator’s comedic history. For that reason alone, the hardcore fans of his movie and “SNL” work might be able to overlook the show’s problems, including the fact that it's like a long movie cut up into six chapters and no one really wants a three-hour Mike Myers movie. Comedy is about pacing and timing, and these elongated Netflix projects most often falter in that department. Every time “The Pentaverate” develops a rhythm, it goes on a tangent to fill space—typically one that shows off the fact that this show is allowed to be very R-rated on Netflix. It’s like a stand-up set that has some good material surrounded by 45 minutes of filler. And Myers’ filler is more aggressive than some other comedian’s, built on silly accents and wordplay that goes on forever. The repetition is often the joke, which works in quick hits in a film or sketch but not so much over three hours.

[RogerEbert.com]

The Writer's Room Could've Used An Update

A lot of the sexual wordplay and jokes land like a cold, wet fish — at times, ruining a scene. One particular gag sees a profanity-laced exchange replayed with Netflix having removed the swearing, which results in the dialogue sounding overtly sexual. Is it funny? No, and neither was the original version with the profanity either. But, as a gag, I think it was a fun original idea, and perhaps with a little more workshopping, it could have been developed into a hilarious bit.

[/Film]

TL;DR

Comic loads on the prosthetics to play eight roles in a profoundly unfunny series of sex and poop jokes.

[Chicago Sun Times]

This is a Myers show, and it offers all the comfort and eye-rolling fatigue you’d expect from that, regardless of what year it is. That’s the resilience of juvenile humor: It never ages.

[Vulture]

Watch the official trailer below: