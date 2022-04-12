Is 'The Northman,' A Nordic Revenge Tale Starring Alexander Skarsgård And Nicole Kidman, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Robert Eggers, who has made films like "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse", has returned with "The Northman" — the story of a Viking prince who was cheated out of his kingdom while still a child. It's a classic revenge tale rooted in Scandinavian lore, and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe and more. Has director Eggers managed to make an epic tale come to life with his third blockbuster, or have we all seen this crestfallen prince before? Here's what the reviews say:

Eggers Knows How To Set A Solid Scene

There's a stench to Robert Eggers' movies, almost like they are filmed in smell-o-vision. In one of the opening scenes of his new film, "The Northman," a young Amleth, who will grow up to be Alexander Skarsgård, visits a court jester-slash-witch portrayed by Willem Dafoe, with his father, the King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke). Performing a ritual, Dafoe asks, "prove you are not a dog." Aurvandil burps. Dafoe’s Heimir smells it. That is all the proof he needs. The child farts in the same spirit. Later, the grown version of Amleth stands in front of a burning structure, having just pillaged a town. Bodies are trapped inside. The smoke fills the screen, and for a moment it seems like it fills the theater, the holograms of flesh and ash entering your nose.

In an ambitious exploration of Nordic mythology, various gods are worshiped — anyone familiar with Marvel's take on the Thor franchise will recognize names such as Odin or Freyja — but this is very much the brutal story of man. One man, in particular: Prince Amleth, a beast of a warrior played with feral intensity by Alexander Skarsgård. He stalks across the screen, shoulders hunched forward and carrying the weight of every kill he's committed since fleeing his home as a cub after witnessing the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), by his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang), in a power move to take over their kingdom in the North. If this tale feels similar to Hamlet, that's because Eggers and his co-writer, Icelandic poet Sjón, took inspiration from the same 12th-century Danish story as Shakespeare. But the two have expertly interwoven mystical strands of Icelandic fable into five, multi-layered chapters of bombastic drama, steeped in so much familial conflict, barbaric romance and bloodthirsty violence that after two-and-a-half hours, your mind, body and soul might just need an ice bath to recover.

But Does It Rely Too Much On Violence And Need More Surprise?

Perhaps Eggers overplays his hand with the violence. As Amleth's campaign of vengeance grows more audacious, audience members were chuckling at the grim reveals of his slaughtered victims. There is a comical collision in the sternness of these men and the outrageous of the violence that turns limbs into a macabre sculpture. But it's not exactly funny as much as jarring. "The Northman" is filled with conflict, between the real and the fantastical, the stoic and the absurd, the brutal and the beautiful. And while I admire the structure of such storytelling, Eggers's execution feels hollow, capturing the horror but undercutting the heart. So in the end, the blows — while intense and gory — don't hit as hard as I'd have hoped.

This mantra is practically all the plot "The Northman" offers, skipping forward across the years that many would find most compelling — when this tender child acquires the skills of strength and mind that make him capable of facing off against his uncle, who has taken Amleth's mother, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman, blazing with unrivaled fury), as his queen. In most respects, Eggers is a unique artist with strong, singular ideas of how to script, stage and pace his films, and while "The Northman" is nothing if not a signature addition to a most original oeuvre — no one but Eggers would or could have reimagined "Hamlet" thus — it lacks the element of surprise that made "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse" feel like instant classics.

The Eclectic Supporting Cast Could Have Been Given Bigger Roles

As is always the case in Eggers' films, the line between belief in the supernatural and actual supernatural events is open to individual interpretation. But the characters have no doubt that the dead walk in the shadows, men can be possessed by wolves, and Valkyries will come to escort them to Valhalla if they're lucky enough to die in battle. This is a movie where a wizard casts a spell using pieces cut off of Willem Dafoe's severed, dessicated head, and Björk appears with a crown of wheat and the fates of men spun between her fingers.

In that regard, "The Northman" often stumbles when it searches for profundity. As much as Eggers and his co-writer, the poet and novelist Sjón (“Lamb”), want to interrogate the place of women in these myths, that component bobs unmoored just below the surface. Outside of one spell, Olga remains within the confines of genre conventions without wholly subverting them. The last act is a slog, composed of a couple false endings hoping to attain a poetic plain. The final showdown between Fjölnir and Amleth, in the mouth of a volcano, in fact, is somehow anti-climactic. Certainly, the scene aims to explain the ways a hero’s journey, the expectation of fulfilling one's destiny, no matter the consequences, carries a toxic burden, but the sentiment doesn’t translate in the overstated molten brouhaha.

TL;DR

"The Northman" is a horribly violent, nihilistic and chaotic story about the endless cycle of violence, the choice between loving your friends and hating your enemies — which turns out to be no choice at all, and the thread of fate down which masculinity's delicious toxin drips. It's entirely outrageous, with some epic visions of the flaring cosmos. I couldn't look away.

