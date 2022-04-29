Is 'The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Directed by Emma Cooper, Netflix's new documentary "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes" takes a dive into Marilyn Monroe's upbringing, her relationships and her untimely death.

The film has interviews with close friends, journalists and colleagues — like agents and hairdressers — who Monroe worked with. How close does the documentary get to the truth? Here's what the reviews say.

The Narrative Is Terrible

The narrative within this documentary is more about Summers, to show off the tapes that helped him write his Monroe book "Goddess," which was published in 1985 after two years and hundreds of interviews. And in terms as crude as this doc is, it’s more or less about getting him on camera to talk about this before he is unable to do so himself, just as his phone calls in 1982 were trying to grab the full story from the aging likes of directors Billy Wilder, John Huston, close friends of Monroe, and the children and spouse of her last psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson. Summers gets a mix of witness accounts, largely made of first-hand speculation; the documentary collages them, and lets actors lip-synch the calls.

[RogerEbert.com]

As well documented as all that was, it's hard to avoid a certain sleaze factor in the telling, and the cheesy reenactments surely don't help. There are also some puzzling choices, like showing Monroe famously singing "Happy Birthday" to the president months before her death, but not including his amusing response.

[CNN]

The Archival Footage Is The Only Good Thing

What saves the doc to some extent is the wealth of fabulous archival material, expertly assembled by editor Gregor Lyon and accompanied by Anne Nikitin’s melancholy score. And of course, there’s Monroe herself, whose magical allure and haunting loneliness transcend even this ham-handed treatment.

[THR]

The Kennedy Family Relations Are Addressed

And then there were her friendships with both Robert and John F. Kennedy; the evidence suggests she had sexual relationships with one or the other over the years, before and after John was elected president. Actor and Rat Pack member Peter Lawford, the men’s brother-in-law, offered his Malibu house as a hideaway for these assignations.

[TIME]

TL;DR

Netflix's Monroe doc spends 70 minutes reiterating facts everybody knows, and then 30 minutes debunking conspiracy theories nobody believes.

[IndieWire]

If you call a movie "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes," your job is to provide at least something worth listening to.

[NYT]

This attempt to shine a light on Marilyn’s secret life plays more like a podcast than a documentary, but either way, it breaks no new ground

[The Wrap]

Watch the trailer below: