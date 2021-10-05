HOWDY NEIGHBOR
The Most Neighborly Cities in America, Ranked
The Lede
Storage finding website neighbor.com used metrics like charitable giving, volunteering and community health to consider which American cities have the best neighbors and neighborhoods. An accompanying survey showed that 79 percent of people have helped a neighbor with at least one favor and more than half (66 percent) said they regularly hang out with their neighbors. Here are the top 25 cities with the best neighbors.
Key Details
- Madison, Wisconsin, was first and also was ranked the happiest city in America. The city has the highest nonprofits per 100,000 residents in the US.
- Rochester, New York, climbed eight spots from last year's rankings to land in second place. The upstate town ranks high among neighborly acts (fourth) and volunteering (fifth) in the nation.
- Portland, Oregon, was ranked the third-best neighborly city and bettered its record from last year by consistently topping the table across key metrics.
Additional Thoughts
The 25 Most Neighborly Cities in The US:
-
Madison, Wisconsin
-
Rochester, New York
-
Portland, Oregon
-
Minneapolis, Minnesota
-
Des Moines, Iowa
-
Washington, D.C.
-
Boston, Massachusetts
-
Seattle, Washington
-
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
-
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
-
Raleigh, North Carolina
-
San Jose, California
-
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
-
Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
Bridgeport, Connecticut
-
Salt Lake City, Utah
-
Spokane, Washington
-
Oxnard, California
-
Allentown, Pennsylvania
-
Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Colorado Springs, Colorado
-
Durham, North Carolina
-
Provo, Utah
-
Baltimore, Maryland
-
San Francisco, California
