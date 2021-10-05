For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

HOWDY NEIGHBOR

Submitted by Adwait via neighbor.com

The friendliest folks in America live in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Most Neighborly Cities in America, Ranked

The Lede

Storage finding website neighbor.com used metrics like charitable giving, volunteering and community health to consider which American cities have the best neighbors and neighborhoods. An accompanying survey showed that 79 percent of people have helped a neighbor with at least one favor and more than half (66 percent) said they regularly hang out with their neighbors. Here are the top 25 cities with the best neighbors.

Key Details

  • Madison, Wisconsin, was first and also was ranked the happiest city in America. The city has the highest nonprofits per 100,000 residents in the US.
  • Rochester, New York, climbed eight spots from last year's rankings to land in second place. The upstate town ranks high among neighborly acts (fourth) and volunteering (fifth) in the nation.
  • Portland, Oregon, was ranked the third-best neighborly city and bettered its record from last year by consistently topping the table across key metrics.

Additional Thoughts

The 25 Most Neighborly Cities in The US:

  1. Madison, Wisconsin

  2. Rochester, New York

  3. Portland, Oregon

  4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  5. Des Moines, Iowa

  6. Washington, D.C.

  7. Boston, Massachusetts

  8. Seattle, Washington

  9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  11. Raleigh, North Carolina

  12. San Jose, California

  13. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  15. Bridgeport, Connecticut

  16. Salt Lake City, Utah

  17. Spokane, Washington

  18. Oxnard, California

  19. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  20. Indianapolis, Indiana

  21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  22. Durham, North Carolina

  23. Provo, Utah

  24. Baltimore, Maryland

  25. San Francisco, California

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: