The Most Interesting Facts About Ric Flair, The Nature Boy
The Lede
"With his lavish robes and collection of championship belts, Ric Flair epitomized professional wrestling during the 1980s and '90s." Scott Beggs at Mental Floss had an excellent and fun collection of factoids about the life and times of Ric Flair. We cherry picked a few of our favorites, but definitely check out the original article to read more about this fascinating figure in history.
Key Details
- Ric was one of 5000 children kidnapped and sold as a baby. He was adopted by the Fliehr family.
- He survived a plane crash once! The pilot did not. He also survived a lightning strike once!
- After borrowing $800,000 from WWE owner and boss Vince McMahon, he eventually paid it back. His elaborate robes costing $10,000 certainly didn't help, though.