BAD GIRLS CLUB

Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcsandiego.com

Witherspoon reflected on why the media painted her as an angel and Britney Spears as a girl gone wild.

The Lede

In a recent interview with Time, Reese Witherspoon said that the media had unfairly painted Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan as the bad girls, while portraying her and fellow actress Jennifer Garner as the good girls. She felt this arbitrary decision by journalists shaped the way both she and Spears are viewed today.

Key Details

  • Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct in 2013, but the incident didn't follow her the same way as Spears's scandals.
  • "What if the media had decided I was something else?" Witherspoon said in the Time interview. "I would be in a totally different position."
  • Witherspoon says the media's depiction of her felt "very arbitrary. And kind of sh*tty."