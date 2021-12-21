Is 'The Matrix Resurrections' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

It Might Be Better If You Haven't Seen The Old Films — Or Are A Die-Hard Fan

"The Matrix Resurrections" will bend over backward, bullet-time style, to explain why [Morpheus is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II]. The same goes for how heroes Neo and Trinity return, even though "The Matrix Revolutions" put a lot of care into killing them off. This is the kind of movie in which it truly doesn't matter when you last saw the original films; your experience might be even better if you haven't seen them at all.

[RogerEbert.com]

So no, this isn't simply a continuation of where "The Matrix Revolutions" left off, but rather a vision of the future shaped by the last two decades of our collective past. And Wachowski hammers that point home from start to finish, as "Resurrections" bears little resemblance to the franchise's previous installments. Gone are the hyper-rigid compositions that helped make "The Matrix" so iconic, its shots arranged with the airless precision of the cyberpunk anime cels that inspired them.

[IndieWire]

The Combat Scenes Are Underwhelming

This attempt at "deep" meta commentary seems to come at the expense of the fight scenes — something that the franchise was, up to this point, known for. We know Reeves still has the chops given the impressive fight choreography of the John Wick franchise, and all of the new players added in Resurrections have proven on-screen fight abilities. Why, then, is this huge chunk of "The Matrix's" DNA missing from its sequel? The combat scenes that are present are either short-lived, laden with messy effects, or replaced with shock-and-awe antics.

[IGN]

Cinematographers Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll understand the full-shot compositions, the slick Western, Neo-noir fusion needed to give action set pieces their energy. But the fight choreography isn't remotely as inventive. It misses the open palette that combined varying forms of martial arts to enthralling ends that's present in the previous "Matrix" films. The worst fight scene, a lifeless volley of punches and barely felt kicks, occurs in a dusty warehouse and brings a classic character to deliver a painfully unimaginative diatribe on the modern world.

[The Playlist]

Neo And Trinity Are Still Great Together, But Trinity Could Have Had A Bigger Role

The thing that carries The Matrix Resurrections through some of those rough patches instead is Wachowski’s obvious affection for the characters, and the actors' reciprocal love for this world and its endless intellectual curiosities. Reeves and Moss both look fantastic for their ages — or for any age, really — but they are older, and they do imbue their characters’ wistful, unfulfilled stares at one another with a lot of depth of feeling for the time they've lost. The story may not be the clearest, but the movie always keeps the connection between Neo and Trinity in focus, and that’s ultimately what matters.

[ScreenCrush]

In some ways, "The Matrix Resurrections" has a degree of charm as a love story of middle age, and usually returning action franchises give their aging male lead a younger female co-star. Not here: it's a pleasure to see Moss return, but a shame to see her given so little interesting to do. "The Matrix" is an idea that is most exciting when it is starting to come apart: when there is a glitch.

[The Guardian]

Where the love story was a means-to-an-end afterthought in the first "Matrix," it's now the crux of the tale, and the emotional undercurrents are so intoxicating that it more than makes up for the relative inelegance of the action scenes. The absence of fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping is deeply felt whenever Resurrections goes in for close hand-to-hand combat — moments that recall the cut-to-shreds chaos cinema of Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott. Wachowski and cinematographers John Toll and Daniele Massaccesi are more evocatively adept at tableaux, particularly during the climax as Neo and Trinity navigate everything from an ocean of cops to a mindless swarm of "Matrix" denizens who suicidally dive bomb from skyscrapers.

[Slant]