STRANGLER DANGER
The Identity Of The Scranton Strangler In 'The Office' May Have Been Solved
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via esquire.com
The Lede
Seasons six through nine of "The Office" are peppered with references to the Scranton Strangler, a serial criminal who was never seen or identified. While fans have long theorized that the Scranton Strangler could be Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson or Andy Bernard, there is another theory that equally holds water.
Key Details
- Last year, Jules Suzdaltsev tweeted that the Scranton Strangler could be David Wallace, the CFO of Dunder Mifflin.
- Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace on the show, responded that it "very well could be" his character.
- In Buckley's tweet, he pointed out that Wallace "had it in him to just snap." Despite Buckley's response, however, the identity of the Scranton Strangler remains unconfirmed officially.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
Dietary Supplements Do Little For Weight Loss, New Research Shows
There is no strong evidence to support the claim that dietary supplements have a big effect on weight loss.