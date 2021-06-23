Trending
STRANGLER DANGER

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via esquire.com

One of the biggest mysteries of "The Office" was the identity of the Scranton Strangler. Journalist Jules Suzdaltsev has a plausible theory.

The Lede

Seasons six through nine of "The Office" are peppered with references to the Scranton Strangler, a serial criminal who was never seen or identified. While fans have long theorized that the Scranton Strangler could be Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson or Andy Bernard, there is another theory that equally holds water.

Key Details

  • Last year, Jules Suzdaltsev tweeted that the Scranton Strangler could be David Wallace, the CFO of Dunder Mifflin.
  • Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace on the show, responded that it "very well could be" his character.
  • In Buckley's tweet, he pointed out that Wallace "had it in him to just snap." Despite Buckley's response, however, the identity of the Scranton Strangler remains unconfirmed officially.

