RAT-TASTIC

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, André De Shields and Ashley Park are among the cast of the crowdsourced musical production.

The Lede

During the pandemic, musically talented TikTokers trapped at home hopped on the trend of writing songs for an imagined "Ratatouille" musical. Enough songs and ideas eventually came out of the trend that Broadway picked up on it and has now organized a one-night performance of the TikTok-originated musical.

Key Details

  • The 2007 Pixar movie about a rat who loves to cook has been fodder for TikTok songs like "The Rat's Way Of Life" and "Ratatouille Tango."
  • The songs started as a joke, but as more people joined in, the musical became more and more fully realized.
  • The musical will be available to stream this Friday, January 1 at 7 PM EST for the following 72 hours. Tickets are $5 and are on sale at TodayTix.com, with benefits going to the Actors Fund.

