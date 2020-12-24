592 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Collaborative TikTok Musical Of 'Ratatouille' Announces A Star-Studded Cast For A One-Night Benefit Event
The LedeDuring the pandemic, musically talented TikTokers trapped at home hopped on the trend of writing songs for an imagined "Ratatouille" musical. Enough songs and ideas eventually came out of the trend that Broadway picked up on it and has now organized a one-night performance of the TikTok-originated musical.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
The 20 Most Underrated Movies Of The Past 20 Years
The Mysterious Saga Of 'Bat Pussy,' The Worst Porn Ever Made
John Tucker, You'll Never Die