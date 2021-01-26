25
EVERYTHING'S DARKER IN TEXAS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
In an excerpt from his new book, "Let the Lord Sort Them," Marshall Project staff writer Maurice Chammah explains where a 1970s legal team fighting the death penalty went wrong.

SHE WORKS HARD FOR NO MONEY

Submitted by Digg Editors
In the mid-2010s, the unpaid, coffee-fetching masses appeared to be rising up. But 10 years later, there are few signs that the entry-level revolt happened at all.
ROLL THE CREDITS

Submitted by Digg Editors
From "Bond" to "Black Widow," Broadway musicals to a Beatles docs — the films we're looking forward to seeing (fingers crossed) this year.