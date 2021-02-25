1235
+ digg
IT'S A SWIPE EAT SWIPE WORLD

Submitted by Adwait
If you're an older guy on dating apps, congrats, but chances are you're committing a few online dating faux pas without realizing it.

The Lede

With the "swipe" having replaced more traditional and fanciful modes of meeting new people (remember meet cutes?), here are a few things you can do to improve your dating profile and get things moving quicker.

Key Details

  • Do not lie about your age. Men face ageism too, though to a lesser extent than women, but it's still best to be honest.
  • Stay away from the selfie. Even if you think you're a great selfie-taker, it's best to have a friend or a professional help you out with profile shots.
  • Don't hate on astrology. There's a difference between not believing and actively belittling it; the latter also carries with it a dose of misogyny.

Other articles and videos you might like