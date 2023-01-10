The Best Songs Of 2022, According To Everyone

It’s a new year, which means that the Best of 2022 lists are all officially here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

The Best Songs Of 2022

10. ‘Last Last,’ Burna Boy

“Last Last,” the lead single from his sixth album course-corrects that with a groovy break-up single that reflects on the end of a romantic relationship. Here Burna Boy lays bare the inevitability of heartache (or, in his Nigerian slang, "breakfast"). But the true genius of “Last Last” is how he uses that pain as a map to touch on other moments that have felt precarious for him: the death of the southern Nigeria militant Soboma George over a decade ago, and a car crash in Lagos earlier this year. Like all classic break-up anthems, “Last Last” finds Burna Boy both deflecting blame (“And I know I’m in trouble / She manipulate my love”) and accepting his imperfection (“I no holy and I no denge pose”) before attempting to find an escape from his pain by consuming copious amounts of liquor and weed. It's the year’s most lucid exploration of heartbreak.

9. ‘Alien Superstar,’ Beyoncé

On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR," Beyoncé is a ringmaster presiding over a high-drama, opulent spectacle. "Stilettos kicking vintage crystal off the bar," she pouts in an aloof monotone, then breaks into a sex-kitten moan. She changes the vibe again with the snap of a manicured finger, and we're at her whim, along for the ride, as she raps about reveling in the power of our sexuality. With credits from star house music producer Honey Dijon, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" pays homage to ballroom, and accomplishes what the art form does best: enrapturing the audience in an exquisite fantasy.

8. ‘American Teenager,’ Ethel Cain

Accurately conveying teen emotions on a song years after you’ve left high school is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle. How do you channel that level of insecurity and hormones and dumb social hierarchy without sounding like [insert “Steve Buscemi carrying a skateboard” meme]? Ask Ethel Cain, who turns “American Teenager,” the centerpiece of her breakthrough album “Preacher’s Daughter,” into a relatable rush of youth. “I do what I want, crying in the blеachers / And I said it was fun,” she sings with panache over a bold guitar hook and the kind of arena-rock reverb that wouldn’t sound out of place on “Born in the USA.” “I don’t need anything from anyone, it’s just not my year.” Cain’s conceptual approach — the song and album center around a character named “Ethel Cain” who runs away from home — is equal amounts ennui and cynicism: that moment in life where you’re still dreaming big but realizing you put a little “too much faith in the make-believe and high-school football team.”

7. ‘Anti-Hero,’ Taylor Swift

From a songcraft perspective, this is Taylor Swift flexing with her signature big hook writing and gorgeous shimmering production on display. Lyrically, ya girl is cramming a lot of ideas that should feel cluttered and messy but are expertly organized (“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism” is just not a line I associate with a Billboard No. 1 song). But it’s the audacity to slip in “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby,” knowing it will be the line to set off a million tweets, that really takes it to the stratosphere. Pair that with the potent virality of “It’s me, hi / I’m the problem, it’s me,” and it’s clear we never really stood a chance — “Anti-Hero” was always going to take over the year.

6. ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go),’ GloRilla / Hitkidd

Landing like a crunkafied version of Trina’s “Single Again” but with a rowdy Lil Phat on the chorus, Glorilla’s “F.N.F.” is a flashy relationship-status update that makes a breakup feel like a riot. Instead of solitary nights spent crying over a tub of ice cream, Glo goes looking for debauchery with her home girls, leading the charge into the streets with an invigorating “Let’s goooo!!!!” Flanked by her bad bitch army, she stomps over a thunderous HitKidd beat and has the last laugh over an ex who wasted her time: “Life's great, pussy still good/Still eating cake, wishing that a bitch would.” Don’t even try texting: Glorilla’s too busy twerking at intersections, hanging out car windows, and making the world know she’s free.

5. ‘Break My Soul,’ Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” marks, if not a cultural reset—a term that’s been rendered meaningless in its ubiquity—at least a musical shift for the R&B icon. The song samples liberally from both Robin S.’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode,” following in the tradition of ’90s house music with a driving kick drum, bouncy keyboards, and gospel flourishes. Lyrically, the song finds Beyoncé revisiting the familiar theme of self-empowerment—“Motivation/I done found me a new foundation/And I’m taking my new salvation/And imma build my own foundation”—as Big Freedia hypes, “Release your anger/Release your mind,” throughout. Emblematic of early house music’s sampladelic pedigree, “Break My Soul” serves as literal and figurative fashion plate, as evidenced by myriad mash-ups like the clever “Queens Remix,” featuring Madonna’s “Vogue.”

4. ‘Cuff It,’ Beyoncé

The impact of “Cuff It” is undeniable. It has thrived as a single, replete with jovial dance moves that spread like a contagion — and it’s strikingly placed on an album where sequencing is integral to the experience. At track four, the immediacy and ease of its funk is in sharp and exhilarating contrast to the shadowy electronic music that comes before it. As soon as “Cuff It” starts, we’re jetted to an ethereal disco in outer space, welcomed at the doors by the genre’s greatest practitioner, Nile Rodgers, who co-wrote the track and plays guitar on it. Aided by the Chic icon’s magic touch, Beyoncé reached the pinnacle of the modern throwback.

3. ‘Bad Habit,’ Steve Lacy

From its opening line — a meek, half-whispered utterance of “I wish you knew…” — Steve Lacy’s surprise smash mumbles and drags its feet, shrugging its way through flirtation and forlorn glances. Bad Habit captures all the brilliance of Lacy’s outstanding second record “Gemini Rights” — its sun-warmed cocktail of indie-rock, pop and R&B – but it also represents the apex of a few trends that have been percolating over the last few years.

2. ‘As It Was,’ Harry Styles

”As It Was” is a vapor trail of a song, silvery and airborne, as Harry Styles searches for meaning amidst break-ups and loneliness and personal turmoil. There's no big catharsis or sense of resolution, just a feeling of quiet acceptance - and perhaps that's what made it such an inescapable hit. There's a sense that we're all just getting on with life after the upheavals of the last few years, and Styles' soothing meditation is the perfect soundtrack.

1. ‘Tití Me Preguntó,’ Bad Bunny

Like all great songs, “Tití Me Preguntó” is much more than its sheer sonic brilliance. While the first two verses show Bad Bunny playing the carefree, chauvinist playboy, he eventually confesses that it’s all a shield for his emotional fragility. “I’d like to fall in love but I can’t… I don’t even trust myself,” he sings despondently. “I don’t want to be like that anymore.” Just another day in the office for the biggest pop star in the world.

Honorable Mentions

’SAOKO,’ Rosalía ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World,’ Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius ‘This is Why,’ Paramore ‘Después de la Playa,’ Bad Bunny

